The image displays a water boil advisory graphic.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted: Apr 11, 2023 / 11:56 AM CDT
Updated: Apr 11, 2023 / 11:56 AM CDT
MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 11, 2023, Monticello Water System issued a Boil Advisory due to a water main break. This boil advisory covers the Monticello and Epps area.
