BERNICE, La. (KTVE/LARD) — The D’Arbonne Water North has issued a boil advisory until further notice. The advisory is due to repair work being conducted on a water main for the following:

All of Turnage Loop

All of Goose Elkins Road

All of Rannie Road

3481 to 3756 Highway 15

3787 to 3923 Highway 550

Junior Road

Customers are advised to disinfect their water by boiling it for one full minute before personal use. To stay updated on this advisory, be sure to check our website at myarklamiss.com.