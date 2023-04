CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Kelly Water District has issued a partial boil advisory for the following customers:

Avenue C

Hwy 843

Hwy 165

White Rd.

Burlington Rd.

Madison Dr.

Washer Rd.

Bass Rd.

Miller Rd.

Emma Ln.

Hawkins Dr.

Magnolia Ln.

Carr Dr.

Hargrove Ln.

This was due to a 6” main water line break. This boil advisory is in place until it is rescinded.