MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Waterworks No.1 water system has proclaimed a boil advisory on May 10, 2023. The boil advisory is set for customers in the Morehouse Parish area. The effected area is in the following locations:

Timber’s Trailer Park heading west on Mer Rouge road

North onto Peach Orchard road to 9950 Peach Orchard road

This advisory is currently effective and will continue until further notice.