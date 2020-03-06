Blue Cross Foundation donates funds for cancer prevention and early detection services

MONROE, La. (03/05/2020)– Blue Cross Foundation donated more than $650,000 to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. This is in efforts enhance cancer prevention, education and early detection services.

A listening session was also held to gain information from the community about early detections needs in Monroe and throughout the entire Delta region of Louisiana.

Renea Duffin with the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center says this donation will help them provide the community with many more resources.

“We will be able to offer 5 types of cancer screenings with partnerships here in the local area here in the Delta region,” Duffin said. “We will be able to provide eduation about he importance of being screened, what the screenings involve as well as the screening itself.”

Officials say this collaboration will help improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer for people throughout the delta region.