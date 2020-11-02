Blood drive set for Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Glenwood Medical Mall

WEST MONROE, La. — A blood drive is set for this Wednesday, November 4, at the Glenwood Medical Mall.
The blood drive will kick off at 10 AM in the Community Room and is set to end at 4 PM.
Donors will receive a free “Thankful” t-shirt while supplies last and all donors will receive a free Chick-Fil-A meal card.
To help control crowding, Life Share Blood Center is asking for donors to schedule their appointments ahead of time. To schedule your appointment, click here.
