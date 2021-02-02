Black History Month: Promise to make a difference in life

GRAMBLING, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Promise McCree started writing poems at just 7 years old.

“I’ve always been big on poetry, I’ve always been big on reading and I’ve always been able to express myself through my words,” McCree said.

In high school she started her own poetry club and publish her first book.

“I wanted to leave some type of legacy whenever I graduated and it’s still going. We published our first book in 2018,” McCree said.

Now while studying criminal justice at Grambling State University, she’s working on her own book.

She says her poems cover many topics, including self-confidence, self-worth, gender roles, and vulnerability.

“I try to make it as diverse as possible, because I’ve experienced a lot in my 20 years of living, so I try to cover each topic, because if I don’t then it’s expected or I’ll lure to it,” McCree said.

Promise says she hopes to inspire her readers to open up about traumatic events they’ve gone through and seek help.

“People do want to hear your voices, people actually want to be heard,” McCree said. “I’m so big on speaking up and being out loud and that’s something that I’m still learning, but that’s the first thing I want people to catch.”

Her goal at GSU is to leave a legacy within the English department, so she’s working on starting performing and academic workshops to help highlight student talent.

She also plans to give back to to the university once her second book is published.

“I feel as though Grambling, they do support me in a lot of things that I do, so I did want to donate some of the proceeds to specifically the English department,” McCree said.

Promise says she hopes her accomplishments as a young writer inspires others like herself to never let age limit their goals.

“Just keep going, keep writing,” McCree said.