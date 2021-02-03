Black History Month: Be a part of the change you want to see

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– La’Dereka Christian has always had a passion for leading and being a voice for those who can’t speak up for themselves.

“Being a leader means being a good example and you know, you can’t expect people to change things on campus if you’re not being the change that you want to see,” Christian said.

So when she arrived at Louisiana Tech, she hit the ground running. She took part in starting the first chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants at Louisiana Tech and now sits as the NABA chairperson.

“Being a part of Louisiana Tech, especially with the College of Business, the biggest thing that I kind of wanted to capitalize on as a student was just being a part of representation,” Christian said.

She’s also gone beyond the college of business. She’s involved in the Black Student Union, a senator for the Student Government Association, and a Student Orientation Leader.

“I just made Student Orientation Leaders and we’ve made history of being the most diverse staff so far here at Louisiana Tech, so that was a pretty big accomplishment,” Christian said.

She said her main goal is to be a voice for minorities in the College of Business.

“Just being here on behalf of students who look like me and just letting them know you can do this, because it’s not that they don’t have the capabilities, it’s just that I’ve heard from peers and other people that it’s kind of hard going for those positions if you don’t see anybody that looks like you,” Christian said.

Christian said she’s taking part of the representation now, so when it comes time to hang her hat at Louisiana Tech, she’ll have paved the way for the generations to come.

“Being a leader on this campus, like I said, you have to be that example and I can’t expect things to be changed or things to be differently if I’m not trying to be a part of that change,” Christian said.