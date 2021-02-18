Bastrop makes sure nobody’s left behind amid winter storm

BASTROP, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– As we continue to take on this winter storm, the City of Bastrop is doing everything they can to make sure everyone has two things- a warm meal and a place to sleep.

“In my faith tradition, that is God’s call- to love God and one another,” Pastor Christie Fleming, Director of Lighthouse Homeless Shelter, said.

Pastor Fleming said her doors are open to anyone who needs a place to warm up and relax.

“We are sleeping in the tv room, in the quiet room and snuggling up on couched and recliners, for now, but it’s a blessing we’ve got that,” Pastor Fleming said.

Rev. Steven Conley, Director of Morehouse Baptist Education Association, said it’s his life mission to help others. So when Mayor Henry Cotton asked him if he could help with the city’s efforts, it was a no brainer.

“It’s more blessed to give than to receive, so we have to bless others even when we are experiencing difficulty in our own life,” Rev. Conley said.

So far he and Rev. Joanne Pounds with United Methodist have put together hundreds of meals.

“Originally the shelter was only going to be open until Wednesday, but then we had the second storm come in and we may be open an entire other week,” Rev. Pounds said.

With the roads iced over, they aren’t able to deliver the food themselves. That’s where police officers and firefighters have decided to step in.

“We are really blessed that the local law enforcement and some of the fire department also over in Bastrop have been delivering food,” Rev. Pounds said. “They have four-wheel drive vehicles and most of us with two-wheel drive vehicles would just slide, slip and slide all over the place.”

“We’re thankful that we can get them out of the cold,” Rev. Conley said. “We are thankful that we can feed them. We are thankful that we can be there to encourage them and support them.”

The meals are being transported to Dotson Park Gym, located at 200 Dotson, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The meals are available to anyone in need.