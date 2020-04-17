Banner Ford provides lunch for St. Francis workers

MONROE, LA. (04/17/2020)– The Monroe Banner Ford provided lunch for health care workers at St. Francis Medical Center. It’s all part of the company’s efforts to show their gratitude for the extra work being put in by local hospitals due to COVID-19.

Anthony Garrett with Banner Ford says they see the sacrifices the workers are making on a daily basis and wanted to give back to our first responders,

“I hope everybody in the community is safe, we want to thank the health care workers here in Monroe and all of the first responders in the local areas.” Garrett said.

The food was fixed by Belle’s Ol South Diner. Garrett says this was one way they could give back to health care workers while also supporting a local business.