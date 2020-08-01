B.R.I.D.G.E. works to help students better prepare for the school year

MONROE, LA. (08/01/2020)– A local non-profit organization is doing their part to help local students better prepare for the upcoming school year.

B.R.I.D.G.E. (Building Relationships Inside Different Generations and Ethnicities) held a donation drive in Monroe to help collect supplies like earphones, planners, notebooks, and hand sanitizer. The supplies will then be given back to families in the community through a Back to School drive next Saturday at the Monroe Civic Center. Members said through this drive they hope to bring relief to parents during this tough time.

“Even before the pandemic, there were certain families that struggled doing things, we at B.R.I.D.G.E. can only imagine how this can effect your household with not being sure how your income is going to come in,” Urald King, President of B.R.I.D.G.E., said. “We just wanted to do our part in the community and help people get the things they need so that’s one less thing they have to worry about when the school year starts.”

If you have school supplies you would like to donate, you can contact B.R.I.D.G.E. through their Facebook page.