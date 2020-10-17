Autism Society of North Louisiana celebrates 1-year anniversary; Installs communication board at Smiles Park

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The Autism Society of North Louisiana is celebrating its one year anniversary as a non-profit. Organization officials say it’s been a hard year due to the pandemic, but what better way to celebrate than at Smiles Park.

Last week, the Autism Society installed a communication board at the park. The board has park vocabulary and symbols on it. The board will help the park be more inclusive as it meets the needs of every individual that does not use verbal communication. Officials say the communication board is the perfect addition to the park as it celebrates everything they have done over the past year.

“It’s important to us because it is rooted in our belief that communication is a human right. Yes, we all do it differently. Yes, we all do it to different levels and different degrees. However, we should all have access to it all of the time and whatever mode of communication we do use,” said Kristen Mardis, president-elect for the Autism Society of North Louisiana.

The Autism Society of North Louisiana says they hope to add other communication boards to parks and communities across North Louisiana. If you would like to have a board near you, you can reach out at Northla@gmail.com