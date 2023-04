FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 29, 2023, the Autism Honor Loop Run and Walk event will take place at the Franklin Parish High School Stadium. According to officials, the race will begin at 9 AM and activities will begin at 10 AM.

Photo courtesy of Roosevelt Grant

Participants will be able to enjoy the race, food, drinks, door prize drawings, and race awards at the event. For more information, contact 318-547-6293.