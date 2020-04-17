Audiologist uses 3D printer to make mask straps for health care workers

RUSTON, LA. (04/17/2020)– A facemask has become a normal accessory for those working on the frontlines. Unfortunately, hours of wear can lead to pain.

“Being an audiologist, and anything that has to do with ears, it kind of perked my attention up,” Jerrilyn Frasier said.

Frasier says some of her friends in the medical industry were having issues with their face masks.

“The straps usually hook behind the staff’s ears and they have to wear them for 12 hours, so it becomes irritated after a while,” Frasier said.

Frasier says the elastics can also become loose after wearing the mask for long periods at a time. That’s why she decided to create mask straps unsing a 3D printer.

Jerrilyn Frasier/Audiologist

“So the straps allow them to not only take pressure off of the ears, but it also allows them to tighten up their masks if their is any slippage or problems there,” Frasier said.

She has already donated doznes to the North Louisiana Medical Center and Ruston Rehab and Nursing.

Christie Davis is a nurse in Ruston. She says the straps have helped relieve irritation from wearing her mask every day.

“All of our medical staff are wearing these masks their entire shifts, so they have been very helpful for more than just our nursing staff,” Davis said.

Frasier says she will continue to make mask straps as long as they are needed.

She’s also looking for others with 3D printer who are interested in making the straps.

You can find her Facebook page here or search Advanced Audiology & Hearing Aids, LLC.