Atmos Energy donates bus to OMCAP

WEST MONORE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Atmos Energy is donating a bus to the Ouachita Multi-Purpose Community Action Program. The new bus was revealed on Thursday, March 18.

The new bus will serve as a mobile bus unit. This will help OMCAP reach more lower income areas.

It means more people have access to services they need.

Ann Hayward, a representative with Atmos Energy, says “We really appreciate OMCAP for all they’ve done over the years. They have helped many of our customers for probably over sixteen plus years.

They’ve helped our customers by providing the energy assistance and helping administer our share of the program.”

The new bus will enable OMCAP to continue changing lives.