WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With September 11, 2023, marking the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, officials in the Ark-La-Miss honored the victims of the attacks.

West Monroe Police will remember these times on this date 22 years ago: 8:46 AM – Tower 1 was hit, 9:03 AM – Tower 2 was hit, 9:37 AM – Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., at 10:07 AM – Flight 93 went down in a Pennsylvania field.

We will also remember the following: 2,977 people killed in the attacks, 434 firefighters killed, 71 police officers killed, 2,000 first responders injured, 115 different nations whose citizens were killed in the attacks, 1,717 families who did not receive their relatives’ remains, 1,106 victims who remain unidentified, 36,000 units of blood donated to the blood center that day, 1,609 people who lost a spouse in the attacks, and 3,051 children who lost a parent.

West Monroe PD will always remember.

West Monroe Police Department