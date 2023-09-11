WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With September 11, 2023, marking the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, officials in the Ark-La-Miss honored the victims of the attacks.
West Monroe Police will remember these times on this date 22 years ago: 8:46 AM – Tower 1 was hit, 9:03 AM – Tower 2 was hit, 9:37 AM – Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., at 10:07 AM – Flight 93 went down in a Pennsylvania field.
We will also remember the following: 2,977 people killed in the attacks, 434 firefighters killed, 71 police officers killed, 2,000 first responders injured, 115 different nations whose citizens were killed in the attacks, 1,717 families who did not receive their relatives’ remains, 1,106 victims who remain unidentified, 36,000 units of blood donated to the blood center that day, 1,609 people who lost a spouse in the attacks, and 3,051 children who lost a parent.
West Monroe PD will always remember.West Monroe Police Department
We will never forget those we lost that fought and served with heroism and selflessness. Their legacy will always live within us and through our country.Monroe Police Department
We remember all of the lives lost tragically in a senseless act of violence and those lost in service who bravely ran into the debris and chaos to save lives on September 11, 2001.Town of Farmerville
On September 11th, also known as Patriot Day, we honor those who lost their lives and show a deep appreciation for those first responders who were there that day.City of West Monroe