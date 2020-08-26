Area schools return to face-to-face learning for the first time since March

WEST MONROE,LA. (KTVE/KARD)– It’s an exciting, but worrisome time for students, teachers, and parents as everyone has the coronavirus on their minds.

This comes at a time when experts are reporting a 90% hike in known COVID-19 cases among children in the U.S. As of today, there have been more than 144,000 confirmed cases here in Louisiana alone.

Schools are doing everything they can to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone. Dr. Don Coker said social distancing will be practiced throughout the day and there will only be about 25 students per classroom.

Students’ temperatures were taken as they arrived and staff members made sure everyone wore a face covering before entering the building.