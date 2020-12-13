ARCO Hosts Christmas Car wash to raise money for their mission

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– A local non-profit hosted its Christmas car wash Fundraising event to raise money for their organization and canned food for the Foodbank.

ARCO is a local non-profit that employs adults with developmental disabilities. They had their Christmas carwash at Rocketfast Car Wash on Louisville Avenue in Monroe. The car wash was 20 dollars per car and all the donations went towards their mission. They also accepted can food items for the Foodbank of Northeast Louisiana. Of course, Santa was out there waiting for children’s Christmas lists.

“They can bring me their Christmas lists, letters, and everything like that. There will be someone here to get them from them and we’ll get them back to the north pole. What better way to spread the cheer during this time of year than helping arco out,” said Santa Claus, delivers toys to kids



Now Santa also works at NBC 10/FOX 14. His undercover name is Phil Duckworth and he is the Assignment Manager in the newsroom. So, we all have to be on our best behavior because Santa is always watching.