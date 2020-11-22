Annual Santa’s Christmas Village starts at NELA Children’s Museum; Find out when you can go

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– It’s the moment kids have been waiting for, the opening weekend of the annual Santa’s Christmas Village at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum. This year’s celebration might look a little different due to covid-19. The museum will have 2-hour timed sessions for kids to play. After every session, they’ll have a 30-minute sanitation break to help keep everyone safe. Tickets to Santa’s Village will be limited for each session and can be found online and at the door. The museum has ice skating, inflatables, cookie decorating, and pictures with Santa. Those pictures with Santa will be socially distanced.

“You can relax, enjoy your family, and enjoy a visit with Santa. In addition, Share some holiday memories inside and outside the museum to give some normalcy to the nuttiness going on right now. Christmas still needs to be celebrated, Santa still needs to be visited,” said Melissa Saye, Director of the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum.

Santa’s Village will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through December 23rd. Ticket price includes all activities. Kids 8 years old and up must wear a mask.