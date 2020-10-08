Amendment 4: Reigning in the state’s budget

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– In the last decade, Louisiana’s budget has grown by about 44% per capita. It’s among the highest in the South, so people want to reel it in.

Amendment 4 wants to stabilize the budget process to make it more predictable.

Doctor John Sutherlin with ULM said this would also give the budget process time to catch up. Even if the amendment passes, it would not go into effect until 2024.

“Just this past year there were wild swings in the budget of a half a billion dollars,” Sutherlin said. “So many people want to see a cap on growth and for those in favor, this would be one of many steps.”

Sutherlin said those against the amendment say areas such as education and health care could see the biggest cut, because they are unprotected by the budgetary process.

