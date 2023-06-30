WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Although viewers are able to watch KTVE via cable and satellite providers, there are additional options to watch our station. The additional options are listed below.

Indoor and Outdoor Antennas

Receives up to 40 local channels for free.

No subscriptions are required.

Available at Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Amazon. com.

Peacock

Download the Peacock app or visit peacocktv.com and sign up for Peacock Premium Plus.

YouTube TV and Hulu Live

Subscriptions with YouTube TV and Hulu have live local channels that include NBC 10.

Peacock, YouTube, and Hulu are available for iPhones, Android phones, and smart TVs on your app store. Viewers can also register online at peacocktv.com, tv.youtube.com, or hulu.com/live-tv.