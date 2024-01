RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, Feb 2, 2024, in Delhi, La, the 84th Annual Northeast Louisiana Livestock Show Grand Parade will take place.

The parade will take place in downtown Delhi. Entries for the parade are due by email or text and will be turned in to the town hall by Monday, Jan 26, 2024.

You can email nelalivestockshowparade@gmail.com for a printable entry form or register by using the link below:

https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfGfhxXKS6cJx…/viewform