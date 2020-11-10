65th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day in Monroe

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– The Kiwanis Club was formed in the early 1900s.

“It was a group of business people that came together to make a difference in the life of children around the world,” Rev. Lamar Oliver with First United Methodist said.

While time has passed and faces have changed, the mission has stayed the same.

“Because an investment now pays on in the future and that’s why every one of us is a member of the Kiwanis community it to help make the world a better place, not just now, but for the next generations,” Rev. Oliver said.

For the last 65 years, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita has hosted it’s ‘Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day’. The event raises money for scholarships, nonprofit organizations, schools, and faith-based entities primarily helping children in the community get a head start on the right track.

“We have partnered with local schools, libraries, and reading programs,” Rev. Oliver said. “We have provided some backpacks for children in need. We do a bicycle emphasis every year, we buy bicycles for kids in need.”

This year there are a few changes due to Coronavirus restrictions. Tables are set up both inside and outside and social distancing is will be practiced. Masks and strict cleanliness standards are also in place, and drive-thru pickup is available.

“In a time when there is so much chaotic in our world, our hope and prayer is not only that we can help the children in our area and the children of our world, but that we can bring another piece of normalcy to what has been the most un-normal year in all of our lives,” Rev. Oliver said.

Plates are $7 each. You can purchase tickets either at the door or online. The First United Methodist Church in Monroe will be serving until 7pm Tuesday night.