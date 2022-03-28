MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy and St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy released flyers for the 5th Annual Poor Man’s Run and jambalaya cook-off events.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1800 Bienville Drive in Monroe, a one mile fun-run starts at 8:00 a.m. with a 5K run scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The jambalaya cook-off is planned for 10:30 a.m. According to the flyer, to participate in the one mile fun-run is 25 dollars and the 5K run is 35 dollars. Runners can add jambalaya plates for 5 dollars.

The organizations stated that jambalaya cook-off chefs are needed and you could join the event for 75 dollars per team, or 50 dollars per team for students. For non-runners the jambalaya plates are 15 dollars.

Poor Man’s Run Flyer

According to the second flyer the 15 dollar tickets can be used to sample all jambalaya made in the cook-off. The flyer stated that all proceeds from the event benefit St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy.

Jambalaya for a Cause flyer

Cook-off participants would compete to take home the prize for best jambalaya.

For more information visit the St. Vincent DePaul Community Pharmacy: Poor Man’s Run Facebook page or the ULM College of Pharmacy Facebook page.