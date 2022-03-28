MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy and St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy released flyers for the 5th Annual Poor Man’s Run and jambalaya cook-off events.
On Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1800 Bienville Drive in Monroe, a one mile fun-run starts at 8:00 a.m. with a 5K run scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The jambalaya cook-off is planned for 10:30 a.m. According to the flyer, to participate in the one mile fun-run is 25 dollars and the 5K run is 35 dollars. Runners can add jambalaya plates for 5 dollars.
The organizations stated that jambalaya cook-off chefs are needed and you could join the event for 75 dollars per team, or 50 dollars per team for students. For non-runners the jambalaya plates are 15 dollars.
According to the second flyer the 15 dollar tickets can be used to sample all jambalaya made in the cook-off. The flyer stated that all proceeds from the event benefit St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy.
Cook-off participants would compete to take home the prize for best jambalaya.
For more information visit the St. Vincent DePaul Community Pharmacy: Poor Man’s Run Facebook page or the ULM College of Pharmacy Facebook page.