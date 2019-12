WEST MONROE, La. (12/26/2019) — The 4th annual Wellness Resolution Run is this weekend. It’s happening Saturday December 28th at The Wellness Center in West Monroe.

Money raised from the event benefits the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter

Here is the race day schedule:

6:30a-7:30a $40 Late Registration *** cash only!

8:00a 1 Mile Kid’s Fun Run

8:30a 4 Mile Walk/Run & 8 Mile Run

10:30a awards & lunch

(tentatively after last runner crosses finish line)

CLICK HERE to get more information on the event.