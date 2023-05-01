OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On May 1, 2023, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street announced that 22 Louisiana communities were designated as Accredited Main Street America programs for 2023. According to officials, three of those Louisiana communities are located in northeast Louisiana.

The following northeast Louisiana Main Street programs were designated as Accredited Main Street America programs for 2023:

Ruston Main Street (Lincoln Parish)

West Monroe Main Street (Ouachita Parish)

Winnsboro Main Street (Franklin Parish)

Historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are the heart and soul of communities across Louisiana. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another. In addition, historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are great locations for small businesses and entrepreneurs. It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 22 Louisiana communities who have worked diligently to revitalize their social cohesion and economic sustainability. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser

According to officials, the Louisiana Main Street program achieved an historic milestone in 2022 seeing more than $1 billion in public and private investments. Approximately $520 million was private investments and $527 million was public investments.

The Louisiana Main Street program also created 10,573 net new jobs, 2,282 new businesses, more than $61 million in new construction or rehabilitation of buildings, and more than 2 million volunteer hours.