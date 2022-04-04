CHOUDRANT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Watts Produce, and Darbonne Sweets Gifts and Floral have planned the 2022 Easter and Mother’s Day Spring Festival.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Watts Produce located at 670 Walker Road in Choudrant. There will be food vendors, and vendors selling homemade and handmade local and unique items. The event will also have a photographer with a photo session setup for Easter and Spring pictures.

The event will also have a petting zoo, kid activities, an Easter egg hunt, egg dying, and an Easter cookie painting kit available for $5 which comes with three cookies. For more information call (318)-557-6894 or (318)-265-1530.