15 year-old girl from Winnsboro fighting life-threatening blood disease; In need of bone marrow donor

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– A 15 year old girl from Winnsboro needs your help as she is fighting a rare, life-threatening blood disease.

“I was really sad because I’m a softball and a soccer player, so it all got taken away,” said Courtlynn Havard, Battling rare blood disease.

Courtlynn Havard, a 15 year old from Winnsboro, Louisiana, was taken to the hospital last year due to what they thought was kidney issues. However, in October of 2020 the life threatening, rare diagnosis of Aplastic Anemia and PNH Clones changed her life as she knew it. Softball, soccer, and her own cattle business were all put on hold.

“I’ve always done something ever since I was little. So it’s kind of different. It just takes all of that energy and all that potential that you put into the work and it just gets taken away from you. It kind of sucks,” said Courtlynn.

Courtlynn needs an urgent matching bone marrow donor, but her family members are not a match. The family has now partnered with DKMS, a nonprofit to fight against blood cancer, to help find a life saving match.

“It’s really hard to watch your own kid struggle. You know, I think that’s the worst feeling as a parent is when your kid is sick or hurting and you can’t fix it,” said Jamie Havard, Courtlynn’s mother.

Now, Courtlynn is relying on a complete stranger to give her a second chance at life.

“I’m trying to stay positive for the other kids that are going through this, because if I can stay positive, that will help their energy to be positive . My train of thought is that one day I’ll be out there on softball field again,” said Courtlynn.

You could be the match that saves Courtlynn’s life or another child across the country.

DKMS is holding a drive-thru donor drive for Courtlynn on Saturday, Feb. 20,2021 at Life Church in Winnsboro. You do not have to register or sign up before hand. Those who are between 18 and 55 years of age will receive a packet with information and will have their cheeks swabbed to find out if they’re a match.

“It’s so important for people to do this to hopefully save my baby and to save so many other children and adults who just need that second chance oat life,” said Jamie.

If you can’t go to the drive thru donor drive, you can register on DKMS’ website and have a kit sent to your home. To follow Courtlynn’s journey, CLICK HERE.