12 candidates qualified for 5th Congressional District race; See what some had to say

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– In the November 3, 2020, election, their were 9 candidates running for the 5th Congressional District Race. Out of those 9, 2 of them are running again in this special election. The 12 candidates who filed qualifying papers last week include:

Sandra “Candy” Christophe (D-Alexandria)

Chad Conerly (R-Kentwood)

Jim Davis (N-Monroe)

Allen Guillory (R-Lawtell)

Robert Lansden (R-Ponchatoula)

Julia Letlow (R-Richland Parish)

Jaycee Magnuson (R- Opelousas)

Horace Melton III (R-Ruston)

M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza (I-Ponchatoula)

Richard Pannell (R-Dry Prong)

Sancha Smith (R-Opelousas)

Errol Victor (R-Slidell)

These 12 candidates are asking for your votes as the 5th Congressional District seat was left empty due to the death of Congressman-elect Luke Letleow. However, his wife, Dr. Julia Letlow has announced she’s running for the seat in honor of Luke and their kids.

“I’m running for congress because Luke and I shared a vision that we wanted to go and bring real results back to the 5th district that we call home. I think it is important for people from my generation to set up. It’s time for us to go carry that torch forward and fight for results for our children, for future generations. You know, it’s because of my children that I’m pursuing this,” said Dr. Julia Letlow, (R-Richland Parish)

Dr. Letlow says not only does district 5 needs Rural Broadband and jobs, but also we need to capitalize on our resources we have here to create opportunities’ for every resident.

“Agriculture is the backbone and lifeblood of this district. We are a rural district, so I would want to go to D.C. to champion our ranchers, loggers, farmers, bring back results for them because agriculture is what makes this district go round,” said Dr. Letlow.

Other candidates say they are wanting change, infrastructure, employment and opportunities for District 5 citizens.

“There are so many needs in our district. Clean water and sewage, housing, employment, and infrastructure. We have had congressional representation in the past, but we are still the poorest district,” said Candy Christophe, (D-Alexandria).

“The 5th Congressional District is a very rural district and I just deeply understand the issues and the concerns of that district. The reason I was moved to serve was because it is very obvious, to anyone, that the political environment in Washington DC has become toxic,” said Chad Conerly (R-Kentwood).

“It’s not about throwing dirt. Anytime you throw dirt you really just lose ground. It’s where we can find the common ground to better our country overall. Not just one state, not just one individual district, but how we can truly help everyone from the top one percent to the bottom,” said Horace Melton III (R-Ruston).

“We can’t continue to send the same type of people to Washington and expect something different. You are only gonna get what you put in so you gotta try something different…and I’m different,” said Allen Guillory (R-Lawtell).

Dr. Letlow says tackling education issues could help bring our district out of poverty and allow children to stay in the district for work.

“I see education as being a catalyst to lift a region out of poverty and as you know, we have one of the most poverty stricken districts in the united states. So I see that as being a key factor in helping elevate us out of poverty,” said Dr. Letlow.

Early voting for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District will be march 6- 13. Election day with be March 20, 2021 and if nobody gets more than 50 percent, a run-off election will happen on April 24, 2021.