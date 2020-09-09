” … With the press conference [Tuesday] I still felt like we had an opportunity to play this game … ” Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz speaks on postponed date with Baylor

“We don’t know what this season is going to hold, ” says Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtz. “We both have each others plans in a filing cabinet, now that this one has been postponed.”

What was once a week filled with excitement, is now anything but. Louisiana Tech’s season opener with Baylor is postponed, due to 36 Bulldog football players testing positive for COVID-19.

“Starting with the press conference [Tuesday], I still felt like we had an opportunity to play this game, ” Holtz continues.

Over three tests were conducted, following Hurricane Laura’s wrath in North Louisiana. The team only had one positive during the first three weeks of Fall camp. But, maintaining social distancing requirements was unavoidable during a natural disaster.

“We had around 10 players that were positive, ” says Holtz. “Then we had the second test, and the numbers went up significantly. From the Sunday test, which had nine more players, which put our roster down to 47.”

With this Saturday’s game called off, Tech will now open the season at Southern Miss on September 19. Before that, players who have tested positive have to go through certain measures to return.

“Once they go through their time period, then they go through the Electrocardiography, the blood work, then they got to go through a three day acclimatization period to be able to play.”