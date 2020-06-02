What will it take for Grambling football players to return for voluntary workouts? It’s not as easy as it sounds

Monday marked the beginning of when NCAA member schools could return for voluntary workouts.

Locally, Louisiana Tech saw several members of their football return on Monday morning.

But, five minutes west at Grambling, it’s a different story. There’s no sure date on when the Tigers will return to campus.

According to a press release sent out on May 26, 2020, the university will “gradually” allow their staff to return beginning “June 2020”.

Head football coach Broderick Fobbs discussed with NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian the challenges Grambling faces, compared to other institutions on returning.

“Well, we’re still working through those things, ” says Fobbs. “A little bit of a different situation for us than the Power Fives. You know, they’re in a situation where they can afford to house their players over the Summer months. We’re still working through those things. But, we want to try to get our guys back, hopefully, sometime soon in a month or so where we can continue to process to try to develop our players so that we can be ready to play.”