What will change, if any, for ULM’s defense ahead of Saturday’s date with Army?

Over the last few weeks, there has been no shortage of story lines involving ULM football. Perhaps, the best headline of the year is here: it’s game week.

On Saturday, Matt Viator and company will travel to meet Army. The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network, at 12:30 central time.

The biggest question mark surrounds the defense. Last week, defensive coordinator Mike Collins stepped down. Linebackers coach, Scott Stoker will step up and lead the entire defense.

Coach Viator was asked during his weekly media availability of any changes that could be coming to the defense, before Saturday.

“Well, it’s going to look different this week playing the option, ” says Viator. “Whether it was Coach [Scott] Stoker, or Coach [Mike] Collins you always have to change a little bit to play that style of offense. Coach Stoker and I talked, I said, ‘Look, we have a defense. We have experienced guys. We’re not changing the defense.’ He may call certain elements of the defense more. And, center on some things. But, we’re going to try to stay within the same package.”