What does Neville alum, current ULM cornerback, Corey Straughter want to improve on for 2020? ‘… stay on the field more, look at the mental part of the game …’

It’s hard to believe what more ULM cornerback, Corey Straughter could improve on after a stellar 2019 season. The Neville great finished in a 10-way tie for seventh for most passes intercepted, including former Louisiana Tech star, Amik Robertson.

Straughter discussed in detail to NBC 10 Sports which area he feels he could improve on.

“Trying to stay on the field more, ” says Straughter. “Look at the mental part of the game. That’s how I look at a self [evaluation] of the game. I did a lot of evaluations and most of my mistakes were mental. I feel like sharpening up those things. Take my game where it is now to a whole different level.”