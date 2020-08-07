What are the chances Louisiana Tech and ULM continue their football rivalry after the 2020 season? Both Athletic Directors discuss

The same day Fall football camp opened for Louisiana Tech and ULM, there was a bigger headline off the field. For the first time in 20 years, both schools have agreed to clash on the gridiron.
The Warhawks and Bulldogs will battle inside Shreveport’s Independence Stadium on November 21.
The announcement is welcomed for football fans in Northeast Louisiana who have longed for the contest of the two schools, separated by 37 miles.
The last time both sides faced each other was on November 11, 2000. The Bulldogs defeated the then-Indians, 42-19.
In 2012, ULM and Louisiana Tech were both invited to participate in the Independence Bowl. The contest that year never came to fruition.
With both sides agreeing to play in November, ULM Director of Athletics, Scott McDonald, and Louisiana Tech’s Tommy McClelland were asked of the chances this rivalry will extend past 2020.