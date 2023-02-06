In just under two weeks a new Warhawk baseball team will suit up at the newly named Lou St. Amant Field.

On February 17, ULM will begin the 2023 season, at home, versus Bradley.

Monday, media day was held for ULM baseball and softball. Mike Federico enters his sixth year as head baseball coach.

Molly Fichtner will open year five on the bayou, as head softball coach.

Warhawk softball only loses one player from the 2022 squad. Just steps away at the Lou, they are replacing 10 position players.

West Monroe High School alum, Chase DeJean will return for year two for his hometown team.

“I think emotional, but not in a sad way, ” says DeJean. “It’s exciting because my family gets to come watch me play everyday. My little brothers who haven’t had the chance to come watch me play in the last two or three years just from high school to [junior college]. It’s really cool to be able to play in front of all of them.”

Ouachita High School alum, Madelyn Fletcher, enters year four with the Warhawks.

“I mean, since I’m local, I’ve been here since the field was dirt and we didn’t have any batting cages, ” says Fletcher. “To see the changes that have been made and to see how big our community is in our program, it’s unbelievable … We’re like sisters. We’re like family. We can go to each other whenever we want to. Even if there’s a low, all we worry about is relying on each other.”

ULM softball opens 2023, at home on February 10 versus Western Michigan, part of the Best on the Bayou tournament.