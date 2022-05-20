Thursday night was bittersweet. Louisiana Tech dropped the first game of their three game road series versus Charlotte, 11-3.

While the defeat was crushing, for a team that’s fighting to earn a spot in the upcoming NCAA baseball regionals, history was made. West Monroe High School alum, Taylor Young, became the Bulldogs all-time leader in hits, with 280.

Thursday night, Young finished 3-for-4, with a home run in the seventh inning.

Louisiana Tech continues their series with Charlotte on Friday, with first pitch at 5:00 CST. You can tune into the game locally on 97.7 FM.