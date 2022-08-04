Official preparation for the 2022 football season is here. ULM joined others across the country in beginning Fall practices this week.

While each scholarship player worked out, to the surprise of everyone, there would be two more players earning the distinction the same day.

Following practice, head coach Terry Bowden surprised Charlie Norman and Carl Glass, Jr. with a scholarship.

Norman, who previously played football at West Monroe High School, joined the program as a walk-on in 2019.

Glass, Jr. arrived in Monroe from Harding University. The linebacker suited up in nine games, before getting walk-on status at ULM.

“It’s a long time coming, man, ” says Norman. “I’m just forever grateful, forever thankful for the Lord above. And, my mom for supporting me. Without them, without my family, without God, without the people who are behind me, I wouldn’t be where I’m at.”

“It means a lot to come back home and be able to compere where I played high school ball, ” says Glass, Jr. “I just want to inspire the younger kids that they can do the same. So, it means a lot.”