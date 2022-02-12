ULM (13-13, 5-9) falls to Texas State (17-6, 8-3), 63-54, Saturday afternoon at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
The Warhawks shot 36 percent from the field in the defeat. Andre Jones scored a team high 20 points.
ULM will host rival ULL on Thursday night.
by: Chris Demirdjian
