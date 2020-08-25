Warhawks agree to home-and-home series versus UTEP; Miners to visit Monroe on September 26th

MONROE, La. – ULM has completed its revised 2020 football schedule by adding a home game against UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

It marks the first game of a home-and-home series against the Miners, with the season and date of the return trip to El Paso, Texas, to be determined.

The Warhawks originally were slated to play at No. 4 Georgia on Sept. 26, but it was canceled after the Southeastern Conference announced on July 30 that its members will play a 10-game, league-only regular-season schedule.

“Given the unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I couldn’t be happier with the way our final schedule came together,” ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald said. “The challenges provided new opportunities.

“It’s unique whenever you can open a season with a conference game (Sept. 5 at Troy). In Week 2, we were excited to add ULM’s first-ever game against one of the nation’s service academies. The game at Army provides national exposure along with a trip to the East Coast, so we can expand our brand.

“We’re thrilled to begin a home-and-home series with UTEP,” McDonald continued. “It guarantees a fifth home game on the schedule, and it makes a lot of sense from a regional standpoint.

“And of course, the neutral site game against Louisiana Tech in Shreveport remains a highlight our late-season schedule.

“I appreciate Todd Dooley’s assistance in finalizing the details of many of these games along with the steady leadership provided by head coach Matt Viator.”

2020 ULM Football Schedule

Sept. 5 at Troy 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Army TBA

Sept. 19 TEXAS STATE 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 UTEP 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 GEORGIA SOUTHERN 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 at Liberty 5 p.m.

Oct. 22 at South Alabama TBA

Oct. 31 APPALACHIAN STATE 6 p.m.

Nov. 7 at Georgia State TBA

Nov. 14 at Arkansas State TBA

Nov. 21 vs. Louisiana Tech TBA

(Shreveport, La.) Nov. 28 RAGIN’ CAJUNS 4 p.m.

