Warhawk for Life: Reflecting on Mike Collins’ time with ULM

From being a coordinator for Ouachita High School, to his long tenure with ULM, Mike Collins is forever entrenched in Northeast Louisiana football. Now, the 59-year old will embark on a new journey after leaving the place he has called home.

After four seasons, in his second tenure with the university, Collins bids adieu to ULM.

“I just felt like there were days where there was a play being made, and I should’ve been 40 yards down the field with the play, ” says Collins. “I wasn’t. I couldn’t coach like I wanted to coach and be down there in the middle of the action. It was time for me to get out of the way and let somebody else do it.”

The move comes at an interesting time. The Warhawks will open their season versus Army on September 12.

“Heck, we just got started practicing again after quite a layoff, ” says Collins. “We haven’t really prepped for Army as a team. It’s going to give whoever coaches decides to be in charge to get those guys game ready to play Army.”

Since winning a national championship with the then-NLU Indians, in 1987, the Collins legacy, from Head Coach Pat to his son Mike has been cemented in program history. Throughout his coaching career, that spanned from four different teams, the younger Collins still leans on his father for advice.

“‘You got to be able to coach hard, hard, ” Collins reflects on his father’s message. “‘Because there will come a day when you have to slow it down.’ Then, it slows down for you. Then you got to figure out if that’s the day you need to walk away from it. So, I called him and told him, ‘You know, I think that’s today.'”

Nicknamed ‘Stump’, Collins will never truly depart from a place near and dear to his heart. He’s just not walking in the door everyday.

“To come back home, and help Coach [Matt Viator] make sure we got this program respectable and change the perception of the program from a to z when we got here.”

After 11 years combined with the Warhawks, Mike Collins will forever be grateful for each life he impacted.

“If it is the final day for me to coach then it was at my school, ” Collins continues. “A school I’m very proud of. That’s what I told our team that, ‘We’re brothers. I sat in that chair 40 years ago. Anytime they ever needed me for anything, I’d always be there for them.'”