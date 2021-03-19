Union Parish and Louisiana Tech alum Bobby Holly shaves off hair in honor of late mother

In Ruston, players Louisiana Tech conducted Pro Day in front of over 20 scouts from NFL teams. Nearly a half-dozen players from the Class for 2020 participated as well. It’s thanks to last year’s event being canceled, due to COVID-19.

Former Union Parish star, and Bulldog football alum Bobby Holly put on a show for scouts as well. But, it’s something he’s recently done off the field that got people’s attention.

The Farmerville native shaved off his hair to honor his late mother, Stella Amacker.

“[Thursday] is my mother’s birthday,” says Holly. “She passed from breast cancer my freshman year here … This is what I stand for. I’m going to support everything with breast cancer awareness …”