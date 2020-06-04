Coronavirus Information

ULM’s Matt Viator on West Monroe’s Kahmann and Sterlington’s Crockett, ‘ … they’ve gotten a lot of the playbook, and the mental side of what we’re doing … “

College Sports
There are at least a couple of reasons for local football fans to check out ULM’s team in 2020. The Warhawks have two local quarterbacks on their roster: West Monroe’s Garrett Kahmann and Sterlington’s Hayes Crockett.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has kept Head Football Coach Matt Viator from taking an extra look at both players. But, before all Spring activities, they were where they need to be.

“The biggest thing is, they’ve gotten a lot of the playbook and the mental side in terms of what we’re doing, ” says Viator. “They were able to enroll in January, and I think that’s going to be a big deal for both of them moving forward.”

