ULM (20-34-1) has the odds stacked against them, entering Sun Belt tournament play. But, the Warhawks rolled the dice and cashed in during single-elimination play.

The No. 10 ranked Warhawks upset No. 7 Georgia State, 8-5 on Tuesday.

West Monroe High School alum, Chase DeJean, was responsible for three runs batted in. DeJean hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. The former Rebel also brought home a run in the eighth inning, via fielder’s choice. Mason Lee later homered in the eighth. It was all part of a five-run inning.

ULM will face No. 1 seeded Texas State, Wednesday at 7:30 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. The Warhawks were previously swept by the Bobcats at home, in early May.