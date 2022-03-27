Entering this weekend, ULM was second to last in Sun Belt play, in pitching. On Friday and Saturday combined, Warhawk pitchers combined to give up four runs.

In the final game of their series with Georgia State, ULM falls 8-5. Sunday’s starting pitcher, Tyler Lien, only pitched 2/3 of the top of the first inning, before giving up four earned runs. However, Tylor Jans, who pitched four innings, and surrendered two runs was credited with the loss.

Panther pitchers used combined to strike out 12 ULM hitters. Georgia State’s starting pitcher Camren Landry retired seven batters in four innings of work.

ULM visits LSU on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, with first pitch at 6:30.