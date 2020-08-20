ULM to kick off 2020 season at Troy on Sep. 5

MONROE, La. — ULM has announced that it will kickoff the 2020 college football season with a league game at Troy on Saturday, September 5.

As of right now, the start time for the first game in ULM’s 20th football season in the Sun Belt Conference has not been announced.

The Warhawks were originally scheduled to play against Cal Poly in the season and home opener in Malone Stadium on Sept. 5, but it was canceled after the Big Sky Conference announced on Aug. 13 that its members weren’t permitted to participate in non-conference games due to on-going concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

ULM was also originally scheduled to play against Troy on Oct. 17 in Veterans Memoral Stadium, but that date has now become a bye week for the Warhawks.

The Sept. 5 season opener marks the 19th meeting between ULM and Troy. The Trojans lead the all-time series 10-7-1. It also marks the third time ULM has opened Sun Belt play against Troy.

“I’m so proud of how our players have conducted themselves during these difficult times,” ULM head coach Matt Viator said. “They have followed very strict protocols and look forward to the chance to play the game they love. We’re excited about the opportunity to open the 2020 season with a conference game at Troy, and our players are focused on the challenge ahead.”