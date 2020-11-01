ULM taking on the mountaineers of Appalachian State at Malone Stadium

MONROE, La. – ULM couldn’t scare up its first win of the season in a Halloween afternoon affair at Malone Stadium.
Appalachian State rushed for 328 yards against the Warhawks and rolled to a 31-13 win. ULM fell to 0-7, 0-4 in the Sun Belt Conference.
Quarterback Zac Thomas, who improved to 27-4 as a starter, rushed for 109 yards and running back Marcus Williams added 103 yard to pace the Mountaineers (4-1, 2-0). App State tallied 480 total yards with 26 first downs in an overpowering performance.
“Give Appalachian State credit,” ULM coach Matt Viator said. “They have a lot of speed defensively and their quarterback is a really good player. He makes them go.”
The Warhawks managed 222 yards with 16 first downs while committing three turnovers. Quarterback Colby Suits entered the game leading the Sun Belt in passing but completed 19-of-30 attempts for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jeremy Hunt also saw action at quarterback, completing 3-of-9 passes for 20 yards and two picks.
“I thought our kids competed hard,” Viator said. “We went out there and competed. At the end of the day, we’ve got to make some more plays on offense.”
ULM, which hasn’t held a lead through seven games, trailed by 14 points after one quarter and suffered a significant setback when starting running back Josh Johnson went down early in the contest.
A promising start turned to disappointment early for ULM. Cornerback Josh Newton made his first career interception in near the end zone to stop App State’s initial drive and returned it 35 yards to the ULM 37. The positive vibe disappeared quickly as Johnson went down untouched clutching the back of his leg at the end of a 21-yard run on ULM’s ensuing drive, which sputtered quickly after the deflating injury.
“I’m really disappointed for Josh,” Viator said. “The first play, I thought he was gone and he pulled a hamstring. It’s just one of those years.”
App State’s next series was an efficient 11-play, 80-yard march concluded by Camerun Peoples’ 1-yard touchdown run. The Mountaineers led 7-0 with 5:12 to go in the first quarter.
Marcus Williams raced 48 yards to cap a two-play, 54-yard drive to give App State the 14-0 advantage with 3:11 showing in the first. Although both teams ran 16 plays in the first quarter, the Mountaineers outgained ULM with 159 yards to 55, with 151 rushing.
The Warhawks finally finished off a fruitful drive in the second quarter, moving 76 yards in 17 plays and scoring on Perry Carter‘s 2-yard sweep around right end. ULM converted on third down twice and once on fourth down to reduce the lead to 14-7 with 9:30 remaining before the half.
App State treated itself to another touchdown and snuffed out ULM’s momentum with a trick play. The Mountaineers climbed ahead 21-7 on a flea-flicker pass from Thomas to Christian Wells with 5:24 left in the second quarter. App State converted a fourth down to keep its eight-play, 80-yard drive alive.
ULM’s defense kept the deficit to two scores with a goal-line stand to end the first half.
App State drove to the 2-yard line in the waning seconds of the second quarter, but ULM’s Keilos Swinney tackled Thomas on the 3 and time expired before the Mountaineers could run another play.
The Mountaineers made up for the missed opportunity by opening the third quarter with a quick five-play, 65-yard scoring drive to push the lead to 28-7. Thomas tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Malik Williams with 12:46 to go in the period.
Turnovers kept ULM from staging any kind of second-half comeback.
Suits threw an interception on ULM’s first offensive series of the second half, but the Warhawks held on fourth down at their own 20 to stop another App State drive.
Jeremy Hunt came in at quarterback on ULM’s next offensive possession, but App State’s Brendan Harrington intercepted him at the Warhawks’ 39. ULM’s defense held though and forced App State’s first punt with 5:27 left in the third.
With 13:13 to go in the game, App State’s Chandler Staton kicked a 38-yard field goal to cap 10-play, 29-yard drive and increase the lead to 31-7.
Suits directed a scoring drive to end the game, directing the offense 74 yards in 10 plays over the last 2:38 of the contest. Suits hit Malik Jackson in the end zone as time expired. The Warhawks didn’t attempt a PAT after the final play.
Up next: ULM is scheduled to visit Georgia State on Nov. 7. Kickoff is 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. The Panthers lost 51-0 to Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
ULM taking on the mountaineers of Appalachian State at Malone Stadium
