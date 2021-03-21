Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
ArkLaMiss Now
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
Scam alert: Why posting your COVID vaccine card may lead to fraud
Video
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies by suicide after experiencing ‘unbearable’ COVID symptoms
Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of virus
The City of Bastrop’s Mayor race ends in a run off between Clarence W. Hawkins & Betty Alford-Olive
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast: Saturday, March 20th, 2021
Top Stories
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Union Parish
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, March 19th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, March 19th
Greek alphabet no longer used to name tropical systems, hurricane committee says
Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 18th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
ULM looks to win back to back games versus Georgia State and improve in Conference play
Video
Top Stories
Barnes Gets Best of Pitchers’ Duel, Holt Homers as ULM Tops GSU, 3-1
Bulldog Pitching Shines Again in 4-0 Win at Tulane
Warhawks leave nine men on base in one run loss to Georgia State
Video
Louisiana Tech upsets Ole Miss in first round of NIT; Lofton, Jr. with a team high 22 points in victory
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
The City of Bastrop’s Mayor race ends in a run off between Clarence W. Hawkins & Betty Alford-Olive
Video
New initiative seeks to reach people hesitant about COVID vaccine, dispel myths
Video
Do you clean your coffee maker? If not it could be a breeding ground for mold and bacteria
Video
SOLD OUT! All St. Jude Dream Home tickets have been sold
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Level Tech
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
ULM looks to win back to back games versus Georgia State and improve in Conference play
College Sports
Posted:
Mar 21, 2021 / 05:47 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 21, 2021 / 05:47 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies by suicide after experiencing ‘unbearable’ COVID symptoms
Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of virus
(UPDATE) Texas 10- year-old girl that went missing has been found. Her mother’s murder is still a mystery
Family speaks out after racial attack at Monroe gas station
Video
Louisiana congressman calls on investigation related to schools serving students with disabilities
Video
Don't Miss
The City of Bastrop’s Mayor race ends in a run off between Clarence W. Hawkins & Betty Alford-Olive
Video
Scam alert: Why posting your COVID vaccine card may lead to fraud
Video
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies by suicide after experiencing ‘unbearable’ COVID symptoms
Gov. Edwards Congratulates Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow on Her Victory in Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District
Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of virus
Julia Letlow wins special congressional election race, exclusive interview with KTVE
Video
Can you choose which COVID vaccine you get?
Trending Stories
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies by suicide after experiencing ‘unbearable’ COVID symptoms
Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of virus
(UPDATE) Texas 10- year-old girl that went missing has been found. Her mother’s murder is still a mystery
Family speaks out after racial attack at Monroe gas station
Video
Louisiana congressman calls on investigation related to schools serving students with disabilities
Video