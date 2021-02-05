ULM looks to get first conference win of the year versus UT-Arlington

Football and life has been affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic that we're living in. Grambling joins other Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) that will play games in the Spring. Last Fall, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) elected to postpone sports such as football to 2021.

This is new territory for everyone, including a Tiger team that is schedule to play 17 football contest in 12 months. But, this comes after a layoff of more than a year. The last time Broderick Fobbs and company suited up, was in a 30-28 loss to Southern in the Bayou Classic. However, this Spring, the annual clash of the Tigers and Jaguars will take place under the sun in Shreveport's Independence Stadium on April 17.