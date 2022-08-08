Everyone’s path in life is different, and college football is no exception.

ULM linebacker Quae Drake looks to make an impact in preseason Fall camp.

The Wadley, Alabama native arrives in Monroe from Butler Community College, before that he was at Kennesaw State.

Now that Drake is wearing a Warhawk uniform, the goal is the same at other pit-stops, to compete for a starting position.

“[Junior college], it’s the trenches, ” says Drake. “Lack of resources, sometimes. But, I’m forever thankful for JUCO. Those coaches, they trained me to get here. They prepared me well. I’m here. So, I’m competing for spots. Even if I have the top spot, I still have to compete everyday to maintain that top spot. So, it’s just a part of football. And, that’s the part you got to love.”