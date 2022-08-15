With news of Scott McDonald stepping down as Director of Athletics for ULM, reports began to swirl that the next Athletic Director in mind, could already be on campus: Terry Bowden?

UPDATE: #ULM makes AD resignation official. For the record, actual letter from McDonald crossed the Prez desk last Thursday. HC Bowden makes a lot of sense to succeed. Time will tell. #SBC pic.twitter.com/f7U88VkyhH — Gene Ponti (@Gene_Ponti) August 15, 2022

The nation’s former youngest head coach, dating back to 1983, has controlled the sidelines for nearly 40 years.

NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian asked Bowden if he would consider the soon to be vacant Director of Athletics position.

” … I’m a ball coach, ” says Bowden. “My expertise is building a football team. Now, in a small college or smaller than a ‘Power Five’ university, you don’t make it unless you wear a lot of hats. So, I’ve got plenty of hats already I can wear. And, so I don’t know where another would fit. No, I think ULM has a chance to bring in a guy who would be perfect.”